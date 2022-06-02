- Advertisement -

Update: 2:51 p.m., Thursday June 2nd

The BC River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a Flood Watch for the Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries around Telkwa and Smithers.

The High Streamflow Advisory is being maintained for:

Skeena River including the Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox, and Terrace.

Tributaries of the Stikine River, including streams and rivers around Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek,

Liard River including tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 towards Watson Lake.

The BC River Forecast Centre is anticipating moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the region, with current weather forecasting is indicating potential for heavier rain (20-50 mm) in the Coast Mountains and headwaters of the Bulkley River.

Because of the rain, the centre is expecting river levels to experience rapid rises on Friday, and into Saturday, with current hydrologic modelling indicating the potential for flows to reach flood levels through the Bulkley Valley.

-With files by Darin Bain, My PG Now

Original Story:

Warming temperatures has resulted in a High Streamflow Advisory to be issued for the Skeena River, including the Bulkley River and Stikine River.

This will include all of the tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox , Terrace and all streams and rivers around Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

Today (Thursday) and into the weekend the region is expected to see unsettled weather with the potential for rainfall to add to river runoff.

The BC River Forecast Centre said that there is a risk that flood conditions could emerge over the weekend.

It added that there is uncertainty over the weather and river responses into the weekend and the advisory could be updated if required.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.

Conditions will continue to be monitored and updates will be issued as soon as they are available.

This is the second advisory issued for the region in less than a week.