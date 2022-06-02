- Advertisement -

Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan announced today (Thursday) that $1.8 million is being distributed across five community spaces in northern BC from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

$750,000 is going towards The Exploration Place in Prince George, which is where Sajjan made the announcement.

“We are also supporting four other community assets that will help receiving the upgrades, which will include The Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC’s Connections Clubhouse in Prince George, The Ride Burns Mountain Bike Association’s Boer Mountain Recreational site in Burns Lake, the Corporation of the Village of McBride’s Bill Clark Memorial Park and Ball Diamond in McBride, and finally the District of Houston’s 10th Street in downtown Houston.”

A breakdown of the investments goes as follows:

$750,000 to the Fraser-Fort George Museum Society (The Exploration Place)

$29,800 going to The Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC

$114,375 going to the Ride Burns Mountain Bike Association

$252,134 going to the Corporation of the Village of McBride

$656,250 going to the District of Houston

He added that injecting funding into these community spaces will help drive tourism in these communities, and help the economy recover.

“So today I am also announcing funding of over $150,000 for the Northern British Columbia Tourism Association as well.”

The Exploration Place’s CEO Tracy Calogheros said this funding is an acknowledgement of the work her organization has been putting into The Exporation Place, and the community.

“It just exemplifies what the role of this organization can really can be for the northern park. We operate as a provincial museum, we are the community’s kitchen table. And as a independent charity that has been cobbling together funds for the last 50 odd years, it just is so gratifying having partners at all levels of government step up, acknowledge the work that we’re doing here, and recognize the value that we’re bringing to the table.”