- Advertisement -

The latest weekly figures from the province show the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decline in B-C.

There were 421 patients being treated as of yesterday, a decline of 52 people.

This is the third week in a row that the number of people in hospital has declined.

The numbers are now 30 percent lower than they were at the height of the sixth wave last month.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire