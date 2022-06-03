- Advertisement -

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Ebenezer Flats area due to a Flood Watch for the Bulkley River.

The alert is in effect for all properties accessed off the last 715 metres of Viewmount Road, including all properties on Columbia St, Kidd Road, Bulkley St and 22nd Avenue.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako said that this is because of the potential danger to life and health.

Residents are being told to prepare to evacuate your premises or property if it is necessary.

The RDBN added that if there is an event of an evacuation order a reception centre will be opened.

Anyone wishing for sandbags are being told to call 250-692-1553.