The Northwest Fire Centre is advising anyone in the Cassier Fire Zone to wait for some rain before lighting a fire.

This is because weather forecasters are calling for continued sunshine and elevated temperatures which will continue to dry fuels in the area.

According to the NWFC, once lit, cured grass and dry fuels will carry fire quickly across the landscape when windy conditions are present.

It added that there is potential for dry lightning to occur in the Cassiar Fire Zone before the anticipated precipitation arrives tomorrow (Saturday).

So far, the fire zone has four initial attack crews, a number of single resources and a medium sized helicopter to respond to wildfires throughout the weekend.

No prohibitions are in effect but extreme caution is being urged before lighting a campfire, category 2 or 3 open fire in the Cassiar Fire Zone.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation community members are being told to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.