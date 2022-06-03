- Advertisement -

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says he welcomes the release of a detailed report on rail safety by the House of Commons Transport Committee.

He added this report will hold big rail companies accountable for safety within communities across the country.

Additionally, the report speaks to frustrations by communities in the region that saw increasing railway traffic and the conditions and safety along the railway line.

Bachrach said it is gratifying for the report to be tabled in Parliament.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“This was really an opportunity for voices from our region, voices from the Northwest to have the ear of Parliament and to express their concerns about rail safety and now we have this really strong report and I’m hoping that the federal government is going to take action,” he said.

He added that up next is the federal government must now table a response within a certain amount of time.

Bachrach also said that this is not the last thing the committee will do on rail safety because there are so many outstanding concerns about the topic.

“I continue to hear from communities and First Nations and workers who are concerned about the safety of our railroad, so we’re going to keep up the pressure. There are lives at stake, communities at risk and really the Federal Government has a responsibility to ensure safety of this critical transportation sector,” he said.

Bachrach added that if we do not learn from previous accidents there will be a continued risk.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, witnesses from the region included in the report are the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the friends of Morice-Bulkley and the Kitselas First Nation.

The full report can be found on the House of Commons website.