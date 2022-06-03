- Advertisement -

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for the Quick Station area.

This is because of a Flood Watch along the Bulkley River because of warming temperatures and rain.

Areas impacted include all properties along the south side of the Bulkley river accessed off Quick Station Road except for those addresses 17353, 17566 and 17690.

The alert is because of the potential danger to life and health.

This is the third alert to be issued within the past 24 hours because of the flood watch.

Additionally, Ebenezer Flats and low laying areas near the Bulkley River in Smithers are under evacuation alerts.

RDBN added that if an order is called a reception centre will be opened.