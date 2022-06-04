- Advertisement -

The Burns Lake Public Library will be hosting its grand opening today (Saturday) for its MacEwen Children’s library.

The library opened to the public in January 2021 but they were unable to host a grand opening event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Library Director Monika Willner, the project was funded by the Burns Lake Rotary Club.

She explained what they were hoping to accomplish with the design.

“We were thinking like going into this magical world, passing through that place and then you land in a magical space and it used to be a really dull space and that’s not good for your imagination,” Willner said.

She added the planning took about a month with construction taking roughly one year.

Willner also said that it is important to engage children with reading at a young age.

“We have six months of winter so to create a special space in the community where the children love to come and explore that was our goal,” she said.

Staff added that it has received a positive response about the public library by children and their families

The grand opening will have an opening ceremony, story time, scavenger hunt and button making.