The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre will be hosting its first Triathalon for the first time since 2019.

In 2020 and 2021 the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Manager Tamara Gillis, the event will feature people from 5 years old to adults.

The event will feature a swim in the pool, a bike ride and then finish with a run.

She added that there will be different distances for each age group.

Gillis said that the pool is excited to host the event again and there has been a positive response from the community.

“We already have 90 athletes registered which is a great turn out for just getting back into things and people are excited to try an event again and get out there and gather,” she said.

Gillis added that the event has also received a ton of support from local businesses.

She also said the race starts at 9 a.m so community residents should expect to see athletes around 9:30 a.m.

“We ask residents to please take it slow, watch out for little riders. There are some younger kids and also older athletes and so we just ask people to drive with caution and maybe avoid using Railway Avenue between Toronto and Manitoba Street,” Gillis said.

She added this is the first large event the pool has held since the start of the pandemic.