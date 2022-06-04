- Advertisement -

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Skeena River to a flood watch for the whole Skeena Basin.

This includes the Skeena River including the Bulkley River, and surrounding tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox, and Terrace.

The High Streamflow Advisory is being maintained for:

Tributaries of the Stikine River, including streams and ricers around Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek,

Liard River including tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 towards Watson Lake

According to the Centre, steady warming this past week has led to an increased snowmelt and runoff in rivers in the the region.

On top of the warm weather, precipitation at the mountainous automated snow stations has totaled 10 to 15 mm within the Skeena and Bulkley watersheds so far, with weather forecasting the potential for heavier rain over the next three days.

As of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BC River Forecast Centre says the bullseye for the heaviest rain has shifted from the Bulkley Region to the Skeena River.

Skeena River levels are expected to continue rising through the weekend, and will rise further in response to rainfall.