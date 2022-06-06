- Advertisement -

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has launched a new podcast to explore the importance of the local chamber of commerce.

It’s Everybody’s Business premiered last month and talked about the services that are offered within the chamber.

Chamber Manager Sheena Miller said the podcast also shows the capacity of the community and the business community.

“We just want to highlight and celebrate and show capacity and show all of the great things happening around this region,” she said.

Miller added the podcast will have all kinds of themes with the themes changing every episode.

She said that she believes the podcast will be great for tourism, spotlighting the business community and how innovative Smithers is.

“You don’t have to be in Vancouver to launch a podcast, you can do everything right here in the Bulkley Valley and really it kind of goes with our live, love, local campaign where we can live, love, local and achieve high and dream high and do awesome things here,” Miller said.

According to Miller, anyone with ideas for the podcast is being invited to bring them forward to the Smithers Chamber.

Additionally, the chamber is working with a local podcaster on the project.

The podcast can be found on the Smithers Community Radio website.