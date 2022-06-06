- Advertisement -

The Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society have announced an official Witsuwit’en- English dictionary.

The Witsuwit’en Hibikinic is a bilingual dictionary of Witsuwit’en and Indigenous language of B.C.

According to a news release, it features contributions from generations of Indigenous speakers and their cultural comments.

Additionally, the dictionary has a cross referencing system and an English index which are designed to facilitate use of the dictionary.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The news release added that many entries are illustrated with diagrams or photos.

The Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society will be hosting two Distributions and Dictionary Launch.

The first launch will be held at the Witset First Nation Multiplex on June 17 and the second will be scheduled for the eastern side of the Nation at a later date.

Priority for a dictionary is being given to those with a Witsuwit’en Membership with a limit of one per household.