Maureen Luggi has been re-elected as Chief for the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

This comes after an election was held last week for the chief and councillor positions.

Luggi went up against Sharon Turner and Karen Ogen for the position and won with 48 votes.

Meanwhile, Turner received 34 votes and Ogen had 15.

Tracey Joseph, Heather Nooski, Joseph Paulson, Angellica Tom and Viola Turner were all up for the two councillor positions with Joseph and Nooski winning.

Joseph received 67 votes to become councillor with Nooski getting 33 votes.

Meanwhile, Tom had 31, Paulson received 29 and Turner had 13.

The election for the First Nation was held on May 31.