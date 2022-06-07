- Advertisement -

UPDATE: 5:06 PM

Telus now has on their website the repairs are expected to wrap up late tomorrow morning.

As per E-comm 9-1-1:

TELUS advising a damaged cable is impacting services in Northern #BC including Burns Lake, Topley, Terrace, Prince George, Kitimat, Smithers, Granisle & Hazleton. In an emergency, call 9-1-1 in case service is restored. No service? Head to the nearest ER/police/fire if able. #911BC

UPDATE: 3:29 PM

Telus said work was underway to repair the cable damage, and estimates the repairs will be completed by early morning tomorrow (Wednesday).

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:52 PM

Prince George, Burns Lake, Kitimat, Smithers, and Hazelton are just some of the areas experiencing a service outage with Telus.

This is effecting home phones, mobile phones, and internet access.

The Telus website said they suspect that there are damaged cables, and have service technicians on route.

The outage started today (Tuesday) around 11:30 AM.