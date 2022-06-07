Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsUPDATE: Telus service outage expected until late morning
FeaturedNews

UPDATE: Telus service outage expected until late morning

By Brody Langager
Photo by John Tuesday on Unsplash
- Advertisement -

UPDATE: 5:06 PM

Telus now has on their website the repairs are expected to wrap up late tomorrow morning.

As per E-comm 9-1-1:

TELUS advising a damaged cable is impacting services in Northern #BC including Burns Lake, Topley, Terrace, Prince George, Kitimat, Smithers, Granisle & Hazleton. In an emergency, call 9-1-1 in case service is restored. No service? Head to the nearest ER/police/fire if able. #911BC

 

UPDATE: 3:29 PM

Telus said work was underway to repair the cable damage, and estimates the repairs will be completed by early morning tomorrow (Wednesday).

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:52 PM

Prince George, Burns Lake, Kitimat, Smithers, and Hazelton are just some of the areas experiencing a service outage with Telus.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

This is effecting home phones, mobile phones, and internet access.

The Telus website said they suspect that there are damaged cables, and have service technicians on route.

The outage started today (Tuesday) around 11:30 AM.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News