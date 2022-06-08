- Advertisement -

The Northern Adapted Sports Association will be providing an opportunity for residents in Smithers to try wheelchair basketball this evening (Wednesday).

According to Head Coach Rob Stiles, the idea when the organization first started was to open up the opportunity for adaptive sports, which are sports that have had changes made to be more inclusive.

He said that Wheelchair basketball is one of the only sports that have a level playing field.

“It’s one of the few sports that whole families can do because we mix ages and genders as well you can come out and play with everyone,” Stiles said.

He added that he got involved with adaptive sports because his wife uses a chair.

According to Stiles, everyone can play the sport, not just those with limited mobility.

He also said that he has received positive responses from the communities the association has attended.

“I have never had anyone that hasn’t left with a huge smile on their face. Even people that maybe are not that comfortable with sports tend to kind of like the wheeling around. It’s a different experience,” Stiles said.

He added that bringing wheelchair basketball to rural communities is a way to bring awareness for those with limited mobility.

Additionally, Stiles said he is hopeful that something like this can be adapted long term in Northern communities.

The game will be held at Smithers Secondary School at 5 p.m.