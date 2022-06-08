- Advertisement -

Evacuation Alerts and a Hazard Notice continue in parts of Smithers and Telkwa according to the municipalities.

This comes after a Flood Watch was issued for the Bulkley River last week.

The watch is being maintained by the BC River Forecast Centre which says that flows peaked at a two year and five year flow.

Additionally, modeling is not indicating significant rises above current levels but, there remains the potential for river rises above current levels especially with any additional rainfall.

Staff for the Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Village of Telkwa are advising residents in low lying areas that while conditions may appear stable there is a risk that water levels could increase in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, in the Liard region the water is currently at a 10 year flow which has prompted a flood warning.

Ongoing rises are anticipated in the area from snowmelt and rainfall runoff.

Community members are being told to stay away from evacuation alert areas, riverbanks and low lying areas.

Up to date information can be found on the River Forecast Centre’s website.