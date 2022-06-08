- Advertisement -

Sometimes the waiting is the hardest part, however, hockey fans in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District probably won’t mind.

Today (Wednesday), the BC Hockey League announced that the Road Show Event is coming back next year to Burns Lake on the traditional land of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation.

It will take place on Feb. 18 and 19 at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, where the Prince George Spruce Kings will play two regular-season games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Both teams were supposed to participate in the event last February, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Lake Babine Nation will co-host the event.

“We were disappointed to have to postpone our event last season,” said BCHL CEO Chris Hebb. “But we are excited to announce these new dates and begin planning with our partners at the Lake Babine Nation, who have been a great group to work with.”

“The goal of this event is to bring high-level hockey to an area of the province that does not get to experience it every day and we can’t wait to get to Burns Lake and show that community what the BCHL is all about.”