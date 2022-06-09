- Advertisement -

Numerous charged have been laid against a 27 year-old Smithers man after posts were made to social media.

BC Highway Patrol were made aware of videos that had recently been posted on social media in late May, which showed an individual driving in an aggressive manner.

The man was driving in excess of 160 km/h in what is believed to be a Dodge pickup truck on local provincial highways.

Police said the videos captured a male, later found to be the owner of the vehicle, engaged in several high risk behaviours including speed, using an electronic device while driving, consuming alcohol while driving and stunt driving without holding the steering wheel at high speeds.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RCMP added that an investigation by BC Highway Patrol located the areas where the driving behaviours took place due to their familiarity with distinctive roadway characteristics.

The driver was being identified with distinctive tattoos that were visible in the videos.

On June 4, police conducted a vehicle stop to address a speeding infraction and members recognized the vehicles from the videos.

The driver was then served with numerous violation tickets under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, Motor Vehicle Act Regulations, Liquor Control and Licensing Act and Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations.

Additionally, he received an inspection notice to address several defects on the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Police also said that at the time of the stop officers located several opened containers of liquor within the driver’s reach and were poured out.

The vehicle was then impounded under three separate excessive speeding/stunting allegations and towed from the scene.

Police are advising drivers to keep the roads safe by obeying speeds, driving sober, paying attention and wearing a seatbelt.