A woman and her dogs experienced a minor attack with a black bear near Telkwa earlier this week while hiking.

The Conservation Officer Service say the woman and her dogs were walking along Tyee Mountain Ski Trails at around 11 a.m. on Monday (Jun 6) where she had a minor encounter with a black bear.

Her dogs were off-leash running ahead and when they rounded a corner they ran into the bear.

COS said the dogs tried to chase the bear away when it lunged at the woman and bit her on the foot.

The woman then yelled at the bear and managed to scare it away and was not seriously injured.

Smithers Conservation Officers determined that this was a defensive attack after an assessment of the scene and an interview with the woman.

Since the attack signage has been posted along the trails.

COS is reminding the public to take precautions while in beach country like leashing up pets, carrying bear spray and traveling in groups.