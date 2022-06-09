- Advertisement -

It’s been 28 years since Ramona Wilson’s family last saw her alive and they say there are still no answers.

Ramona was last seen on June 11, 1994 by her family at her home in Smithers and two days later a missing persons investigation was launched.

10 months later her body was found in a wooded area West of the Smithers Regional Airport.

Her family will be holding the 28th annual Ramona Wilson walk on Saturday (June 11) to honour her and others that have gone missing or have been found murdered along Highway 16, also known as the Highway of Tears.

According to Brenda Wilson, Ramona’s sister, the walk will start at Lake Kathlyn Elementary School and end at Yelich Road, which is the road where Ramona’s body was found.

Brenda said while there has been no update, police tips continue to be called in.

“Every year by doing these walks it will solve one of the cases that has been long overdue of bringing not closure but bringing comfort and peace to the families since they’ve lost their loved ones,” she said.

Wilson added that something that brings comfort to her is keeping the memory alive of those who are missing or have been found murdered.

She also said that this walk is a way for the families of MMIWG to come together.

“I feel that our family has given other families the opportunity to feel that they’re not alone, that we’re all in this together, that we’re supporting each other and for Ramona’s name to be able to do that and to bring all of these families together it’s such an honour,” Wilson said.

She added seeing other organizations and community members gather at this walk allows for the victim’s families to not feel alone.

It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow after the walk.