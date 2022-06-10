- Advertisement -

A review is being launched by the Province and its partners about B.C’s Great Bear Rainforest.

The rainforest covers 6.4 million hectares on BC’s North and Central coasts which includes the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine.

This review is to ensure its remains are preserved and protected while supporting sustainable forestry.

A news release said the province has been working in a government to government partnership with First Nations and seeking input from stakeholders to complete a five-year review of the implementation of ecosystem-based management in the Great Bear Rainforest.

Additionally, the release added that the goal of the review is to identify and resolve issues and make improvements to the 2016 Great Bear Rainforest Land Use Order in order to achieve ecological and social goals.

This review will cover four themes such as, First Nations, aquatic habitat, biodiversity and wildlife.

The Province added that it is committed to continuing this collaborative approach with legislative reviews scheduled for 2021,2026 and every subsequent 10 years.

The engagement will be open to the public for 60 days.

Following the engagement and government to government discussion with First Nations an updated version of Great Bear Rainforest Land Use Order will be developed.