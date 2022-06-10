- Advertisement -

Statistics Canada says that the amount of people working in our region is remaining stable.

This is as the May Labour Force Survey was released this morning (Friday).

According to Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao, 39,400 people were working in the region in May which is not much of a change from April.

He explained what the region saw in terms of unemployment.

“The unemployment rate this May is 4.1% and a year ago it was higher, it was 6.5%,” Ferrao said.

He added that the region is starting to see pre-pandemic levels in terms of unemployment.

“Back in 2020 the unemployment rate was a bit higher; prior to the pandemic it was 4.6,” Ferrao said.

He also said that the region saw increases in employment in the information, culture and recreation sector, financing, policing and real estate, and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the region also saw declines in accommodation and food services.

As for the province the unemployment rate is at 4.5%, the second lowest across the country.

The country also saw record lows in terms of employment with a jobless mark of 5.1%.