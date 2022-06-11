- Advertisement -

Francois Lake Elementary School has installed what is being called a Buddy Bench.

Organizer Beckie Watts approached Tahtsa Timber with the idea to do a buddy bench at the look and the company was on board.

The company paid for the supplies and for Woodworking teacher at Lakes District Secondary School Dirk Hofer.

According to Watts, this is not the first Buddy Bench.

When she was teaching at Decker Lake Elementary School she organized a kindness club and decided to install a bench.

Watts explains what a Buddy Bench is.

“If a student is feeling all alone, and does not have anyone to play with, they will go sit on the Buddy Bench and that’s sort of a signal to anybody else at the school that that person needs a buddy,” she said.

Watts added that the installation of the bench was delayed because of class schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also said that the bench is a good thing for the school community.

“This is so no one feels excluded or left out and where they [students] don’t have to get rejected, it’s not like they’re having to ask to play, people are offering,” Watts said.

She added that students are excited about the bench.