Flint is a product of the area and couldn’t be happier to call the Bulkley Valley and Lakes his home.

He’s listened to the station since forever ago and was excited when he scored himself an internship during his final years of high school.

After being kicked out and told to get schooled, Flint came back to the station with hopes to continue growing before finishing his final year of school.

Tune-in with Flint every weekday afternoon from 12pm-6pm