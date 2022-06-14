- Advertisement -

Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday) for his pre-trial conference stemming from drug related charges.

He will appear in a Prince George courtroom at 10:15 a.m.

Layton pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges in April after police located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in 2021.

He was arrested but has since been released on bail.

Layton has stepped down from the Mayor position with the Village citing health issues.