Former Telkwa Mayor to appear in court tomorrow

By Lindsay Newman
Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Smithers Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill and Bulkley- Nechako Area A representative Mark Fisher at the 2020 Mayor Outlook Luncheon (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)
Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday) for his pre-trial conference stemming from drug related charges.

He will appear in a Prince George courtroom at 10:15 a.m.

Layton pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges in April after police located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in 2021.

He was arrested but has since been released on bail.

Layton has stepped down from the Mayor position with the Village citing health issues.

