A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Bulkley River including its tributaries in Smithers, Telkwa and Hazelton.

This comes after a flood watch was rescinded for the area last week, which resulted in evacuation alerts.

The alerts and the watch was due to ongoing snowmelt that has been seen over the last couple of weeks.

The BC River Forecast Centre said a low pressure weather system is expected tomorrow (Thursday) which will bring another period of rain and showers to the region.

It added that flows are expected to be what they were one week ago.

However, the River Forecast Centre also said given the uncertainty of rainfall amounts there are risks that flows may be higher than previous river levels recorded this year.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.

Meanwhile, as the alerts for areas in Smithers have been rescinded for the Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Village of Telkwa continue to have a Hazard Notice out for the communities.