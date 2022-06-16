- Advertisement -

You can expect interest rates to rise again next month.

Financial analysts say the Bank of Canada is expected to match yesterday’s (Wednesday) decision by the Federal Reserve in the U-S to hike its rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

That’s the largest increase in almost 30 years.

Our central bank has already increased its trend-setting rate by 1.5 percent this year.

Further increases will mean higher borrowing costs for things like mortgages and lines of credit.

– with files from Vista Radio Newswire