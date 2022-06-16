- Advertisement -

Smithers Conservation Officers say they are looking for information regarding an injured grizzly bear that was seen on Highway 37.

A passing motorist took a photo of the bear which had a broken off arrow stuck in its head.

The photo was taken on Highway 37 North, north of the Meziadin Junction where the photo was then given to BCOS Smithers Office.

The investigation regarding the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being told to contact the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.