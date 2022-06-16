- Advertisement -

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says the lifting of the vaccination mandates for domestic travel is welcoming to residents within the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

He added with that being said health measures need to be based on evidence and that it should be shared with Canadians.

According to Bachrach, for the past month he has been pushing for the Liberal government to share evidence on what the health measures were based on.

He said that he has heard from constituents about the impact the travel mandates have had on the region.

“For Northwest B.C because we’re a fairly remote region a lot of people rely on air travel to get to things like medical appointments, to visit family, all of those things so, for those people affected by the mandates it had a pretty profound impact,” Bachrach said.

He added that he feels like residents will be happy that the mandate is being suspended.

Bachrach also said there was a lack of clarity around the timing of the announcement.

“It was rather sudden after months of hard questions that the government lifted the mandates, so we’re going to keep pushing them to release the information and ensure we have the transparency that’s necessary to restore public trust,” he said.

The vaccine mandate for travel on airplanes, trains and buses will be lifted as of June 20.