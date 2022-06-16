- Advertisement -

A local Smithers hockey player will be bringing home the Western Hockey League Championship.

Carson Golder, who is a defenseman for the Edmonton Oil Kings won the championship on Monday (Jun 13) against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

This is the first champion to be crowned in three years because of the pandemic.

Golder said winning the championship is indescribable.

“Growing up I’ve also dreamed about winning a WHL Championship and for it to become a reality is something really special,” he said.

Golder added that it has been great to play in front of an audience again and that the team is feeding off the energy.

He also explained what it means to him winning a championship and being from a small town.

“It means everything you know a small town in Smithers. It’s crazy to dream this big and for it to be achievable,” Golder said.

The Edmonton Oil Kings will now be headed to the Memorial Cup in St. John, New Brunswick.

Golder added he is staying focused and focusing on the next game.

The Memorial Cup will be held between June 20 to 29 with Edmonton’s first game on Tuesday (Jun 21).