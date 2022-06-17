- Advertisement -

Northern Health has issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area.

The health authority says there has been an increase in overdose events in the community.

The substance is being sold as down, is deep burgundy (red) om colour, chunky and dense.

It is being described as highly toxic and causes sudden overdose including prolonged sedation and memory loss.

Northern Health says overdoses are happening when the substance is smoked and injected.

The health authority has provided some safety tips for people who use drugs including:

Get overdose prevention, recognition and response training

Carry naloxone

If you plan to use alone use the Lifeguard or BeSafe app

Know your tolerance

Don’t mix drugs or drugs and alcohol

Test a small amount and go slow

Call 9-1-1 if you see someone overdosing