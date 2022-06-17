- Advertisement -

The driver of a school bus has been charged in connection to a single vehicle crash that left some passengers injured near Burns Lake.

Police say they received a report of the crash on May 30 which occurred at the two kilometre mark of Colleymount road.

The driver was charged with one count of Drive Without Due Care and one count of Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision.

RCMP added that the investigation was launched on May 31 which included Transport Canada, BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and RCMP Collision Analysts.

Students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The investigation has since concluded.