The Burns Lake Show and Shine has called a bylaw by the Village of Burns Lake disappointing.

This bylaw does not allow vendors to be set up in any Village park unless it’s for Canada Day or Indigenous Day events.

Show and Shine Spokesperson Katherine Martens said this bylaw has caused them to cancel the vendors that were expected to attend.

She said that the event has had vendors for the last few years the show has been put on.

“To find out a month beforehand, not quite a month, that the vendors were pulled this year is pretty disheartening,” Martens said.

She added that the Village is working with the committee to hopefully not have something similar happen in the future.

Martens also said the importance of this situation is that the two groups are working together to find a solution.

“The community itself can always reach out and try to amend the bylaw to include any vendors. The Village is going to see if we can be added to that list but it may not solve the problem for any other group out there,” she said.

According to Martens, the community can still expect to see classic cars at the show and shine and that vendors are an added bonus.

The Show and Shine event will be held on June 25th and 26th.