Two lemonade stands will be held in Smithers tomorrow (Saturday) as a part of a new BC-wide fundraiser.

One stand will be at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge and the second will be at 1211 Main Street.

The proceeds from the stands will be going towards JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna, which accommodates families for overnight stays when a loved one is at Kelowna General Hospital.

JoeAnna’s House features 20 guest rooms, a family kitchen and common area, a play area and workout facility and is close to the hospital.

It also provides assistance with off-setting travel and medical expenses.

The lemonade stands will be open anytime from 9a.m. until 3 p.m. but organizers are advising community members that times will vary by community.

Additionally, lemonade stands will also be held in Prince George and Prince Rupert.

BC-wide more than 60 lemonade stands will be taking place with nearly 50 family or group run.