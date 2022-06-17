- Advertisement -

The B.C. government has issued guidelines to pharmacies to keep specialized infant formula behind the counter.

Provincial officials say there are no shortages of regular infant formula.

There is a shortage of specialized hypoallergenic infant formulas for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions.

Parents/caregivers can speak with a pharmacist who will help guide them toward the formula they need.

According to provincial officials, in most cases, families will be limited to purchasing seven to 10 days’ supply.

Exceptions can be made for people living in remote areas.

Provincial officials say the shortage is being caused by a temporary manufacturing plant closure.

