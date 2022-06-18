- Advertisement -

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society will be hosting a spay and neuter clinic for low income families in the Lakes District.

The procedure will cost $50 for cats and dogs with families being asked to bring proof of income and address.

According to Volunteer Alistair Schroff, one of the society’s mandates is to help people get the procedure done for their pets.

He said that there have been a lot of people looking for help for this service.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand for spay and neuter surgeries largely because of COVID, there’s a few factors like a lot of people got pets during COVID and then also at vet clinics their capacity was greatly limited ,” Schroff said.

He added that they are working with Vet to Pet in Smithers and that priority will be given to female dogs and cats.

Schroff explained why it is important to spay and neuter your pets.

“It’s good for your pet, it’s good for your family and it’s good for the community. It’s good for the pet because having puppies and kittens can be dangerous for a pet giving birth,” he said.

According to Schroff, refraining from spaying or neutering your pet could increase the risk for certain cancers and infections.

The Burns Lake clinic will be held at the back of the Burns Lake Public Library with the doors opening at 8 a.m from June 23 to June 26.

Those wishing to take part in the clinic are advised to come early as spots fill up quickly.

As for the Smithers and Houston area the Northwest Animal Shelter hosts a similar program called SNAP which also provides low income families help with the procedure.