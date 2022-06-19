- Advertisement -

Smithers is considered the most affordable city to live in BC.

That’s according to rankings from the website Moving Waldo.

The decision came from its quality of life, access to essential facilities and the available housing and rental prices for 2022.

According to the list, housing prices are considered cheap compared to the rest of the province with an average of $330,000 for a single family home.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Additionally, rent is considered cheap as well with a 2 bedroom apartment costing $1300.

Meanwhile, Prince Rupert came in fourth on the list and Prince George in sixth place.

Moving Waldo assists people in each step of their moving process.