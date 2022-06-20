- Advertisement -

Police are looking to the public for information about the possible whereabouts of a 42 year-old Dease Lake man.

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on Friday (Jun 15) to police.

He was last seen on Thursday (Jun 14) at around 8:30 p.m. walking along Highway 37 and was spotted near a rest stop north of Boya Lake with two dogs.

RCMP believe Chief could be travelling to the Yukon.

He is being described as:

Indigenous male

Black hair

Dark eyes

Last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants

Anyone with information or if they believe they have seen him is being asked to contact their local police by dialing 9-1-1.