Police are looking to the public for information about the possible whereabouts of a 42 year-old Dease Lake man.
Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on Friday (Jun 15) to police.
He was last seen on Thursday (Jun 14) at around 8:30 p.m. walking along Highway 37 and was spotted near a rest stop north of Boya Lake with two dogs.
RCMP believe Chief could be travelling to the Yukon.
He is being described as:
- Indigenous male
- Black hair
- Dark eyes
- Last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants
Anyone with information or if they believe they have seen him is being asked to contact their local police by dialing 9-1-1.
