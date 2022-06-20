Listen Live

RCMP searching for missing man near Dease Lake

By Lindsay Newman
Joseph Thomas Chief (supplied by: RCMP)
Police are looking to the public for information about the possible whereabouts of a 42 year-old Dease Lake man. 

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on Friday (Jun 15) to police. 

He was last seen on Thursday (Jun 14) at around 8:30 p.m. walking along Highway 37 and was spotted near a rest stop north of Boya Lake with two dogs. 

RCMP believe Chief could be travelling to the Yukon. 

He is being described as: 

  • Indigenous male
  • Black hair
  • Dark eyes 
  • Last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants 

Anyone with information or if they believe they have seen him is being asked to contact their local police by dialing 9-1-1.

