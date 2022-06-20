- Advertisement -

Construction has started on a new gymnasium at Gitwinksihlkw Elementary School in Nisga’a Nation.

This project is being funded by a $6.3 million investment by the province.

According to a news release, the new gym is designed to enhance services at the school and provide an event space for the larger community.

The province said that sport teams, dance groups, educational conferences, the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority and other local groups will make use of the space as well as community celebrations.

It added that the new gymnasium will be accessible and include mechanical and electrical systems to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through the building’s lifetime.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by September 2023.

The school was built in 1995 and was constructed without a gymnasium, which has resulted in students sharing the gym at Ts’oohl Ts’ap Memorial Centre.

Additionally, the elementary school serves mostly Indigenous students in the Nass Valley and features Nisga’a culture and language classes to learn about the heritage.

The announcement comes after Minister of Education and Child Care Jennifer Whiteside visited the community as a part of a tour with the Nisga’a Lisims government.