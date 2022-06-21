- Advertisement -

Environment Minister George Heyman said preparation and pre-emptive actions will play a leading role in the province’s new strategy to battle wildfires in the province.

Heyman added the first steps in the new plan will be to expand operations by the

B-C Wildfire Service to prepare and prevent fires including a doubling of controlled burns to reduce the threat.

More money will also be allotted to help communities make preparations to reduce the risk of fires.

The 500-million dollar program will also include plans to cope with extreme heat events and flooding.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire