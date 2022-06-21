- Advertisement -

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is expected to get its first round of summer weather this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures could reach as high as 27 by Sunday with a lot of sunshine.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said he wouldn’t be surprised if some areas in the region reach 30 degrees by next week.

“It’s going to be a normal type of heat for us. Usually we do a switch from the wetness of June to the drier of midsummer not until about the first week of July so, I’m hoping that it is coming a couple of weeks early and that it will stick,” he said.

Lundquist added he does have some concerns about the first heat of the year and that people should be careful while enjoying the sunshine.

“We don’t want to get heat stroke or heat exhaustion so, don’t forget to put on sunscreen and hydrate and seek coolness because we haven’t really had heat this year so this is a change for our bodies,” he said.

According to Lundquist, as for the rain, if the valley had made the switch to more summer weather it should not be consistent.

He added that we do still hope for rain as a way to prevent wildfires.

Today also marks the summer solstice, which is the first official day of summer.