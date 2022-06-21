- Advertisement -

The Hazard Notice for the Bulkley River that was issued by the Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa and The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako has been rescinded.

This took effect last night (Monday) as of 5 p.m. due to the improvement of the weather forecast and expected precipitation amounts.

The notice has been in effect since June 2 after high water levels resulted in a Flood Watch.

Residents are being encouraged to look at local weather forecasts and continue to use caution near the river.

Officials are also reminding residents to sign up for the Emergency and Public Alerts system.