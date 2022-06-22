- Advertisement -

An influx of local restaurants have been listed for sale within the Bulkley Valley over the last couple of months.

In Smithers, Louise’s Kitchen, Two Sisters and Chatters Pizza have been listed as for sale and in Houston, Lee’s Garden has been permanently closed.

Additionally, Trackside Cantina and the Telkwa Pub have also been listed for sale.

President and CEO of BC’s Restaurant and Food Services Association Ian Tostenson said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major hit on the food industry.

“Up North we had a lot of problems with vaccinations and that kind of stuff so, I think a lot of businesses suffered as a result of that and a lot of people as a result of the pandemic during those two years stayed home and didn’t go out that much,” he said.

Tostenson added another part of restaurants now being put up for sale is the food services industry has a high turn around but right now it is accelerating.

He also said it is possible the restaurant owners have delayed selling their restaurants during the onset of the pandemic.

“I think they were fighting to stay open and fighting to do everything they could to retain the value of their business and just by closing during the pandemic,” Tostenson said.

According to Tostenson, there is also a major labour shortage within the industry.

Prices for the businesses that are currently for sale are ranging from $120,000 to $160,000 for business only while the Telkwa Pub is $899.000 but features a rental.

Additionally, Tostenson is advising anyone who wishes to support the food industry to be aware of the shortages and to order food whenever you can.