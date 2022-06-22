- Advertisement -

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as the region is expected to see its first taste of summer.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the low to mid 30’s with overnight lows down to the mid-teens.

The notice said on Saturday temperatures will reach into the upper 20’s and the 30 degree temperatures will be expected for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

Environment Canada says as the temperatures are elevated the risk of heat related illnesses will increase.

Temperatures are anticipated to return to near-normal by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled air mass pushes towards the region.

The notice is also warning residents that as freezing levels rise throughout the event it will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability.

It added that increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.