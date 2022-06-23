- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre says there is limited concern with fire activity as the weather warms up this weekend.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, the region came off days of precipitation so there is a lot of moisture on the vegetation.

She said as it does get warmer we will start to see more of the moisture leave the landscape.

“We do have crews on standby throughout the weekend prepared to respond to any fire activity that does happen but, as far as the expectation, it is pretty low here at the Northwest Fire Centre,” Bartos said.

She added that enough precipitation has been in the area that if a fire does start there will be a slower rate of spread.

Bartos also said as for prohibitions there will not be any in effect this weekend.

“ It is something that we look at with the long range forecast and whether those things are needed. There’s more than just the weather factor that goes into those decisions,” she said.

Bartos is also reminding people that if you are burning to ensure campfires are completely extinguished and that Category three burning is reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, no wildfires are in the NWFC.