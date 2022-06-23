- Advertisement -

One man has been arrested after police found a stolen ambulance following a crash involving the vehicle.

The crash occurred south of Granisle near the entrance of the Lions Beach Campground at around 1:12 a.m.

When Houston RCMP arrived, they found the ambulance rolled with no BC Emergency Services personnel on scene.

It was later confirmed the ambulance was stolen from Granisle.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Police say one person was seen leaving the area after the crash but when RCMP located an adult man walking along the highway he had injuries consistent with being in an accident.

He was treated for minor injuries and after further evidence was obtained he was arrested.

Following the crash police learned that there had been multiple break and enters and that other vehicles were stolen, which have been recovered.

The suspect is in custody and could face multiple charges of break and enter, theft of a vehicle and drive while prohibited.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being encouraged to call Houston RCMP.