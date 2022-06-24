- Advertisement -

RCMP have issued a Canada wide warrant for a 24 year-old man known to frequent Prince Rupert and Terrace.

Jessie Wyant Millwater escaped custody in Abbotsford earlier this year and since his escape has been seen in Prince Rupert, Port Edward and Terrace.

He is described as:

Caucasian

6’3

176 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police say if anyone sees him to not approach as he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

If spotted, RCMP say to call 9-1-1 and immediately report his whereabouts or report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers.