The local Warehouse One has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Canada to send five Indigenous critically ill children on their wish.

The store is raising money for the foundation during the month of June, which is known as National History Month.

According to Manager, Jamie Elmore so far, the Smithers location has raised $966 as of this afternoon (Friday).

She explained why this fundraiser is important to her.

“I am of Indigenous origin and I have two children of my own and if they were to get critically ill and I’d have a chance to bring such joy to them and their lives why wouldn’t I do it for other parents and other children to have that bit of joy,” Elmore said.

She added that if the store raises $1500 she has pledged to shave her head at the end of the month outside of Warehouse One as an honour to the community coming together.

According to Elmore, long hair in Indigenous cultures is a symbol of strength and resilience.

Cutting of the hair is done to signify the passing of a loved one as an outward expression of grief, she added.

Elmore said the response to this fundraiser has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Smithers is in the top five in the Warehouse One company for Make A Wish donations and coming from such a small community where other Warehouse One’s are bigger is so inspiring and tells so much about our community,” she said.

Community members have until June 30th to donate which can be done at the Warehouse One store on Main Street.