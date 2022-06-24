- Advertisement -

Tyhee Provincial Park has a new addition to its facilities.

The park is the home of an accessible bird viewing platform which was installed last year.

A barbeque was held by the park today (Friday) to celebrate the new platform because an event could not happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Operator Anais Drydyk-Hamann explained what the viewing platform is.

“It’s available to people in wheelchairs, it’s available to people who are pushing strollers, it’s got a bench so it’s good for people who need rests along the way or who can’t walk long distances,” she said.

Drydyk-Hamann added that the planning process took a couple of years.

She also said people have been enjoying using the platform.

“It was finished in the late spring, early summer and definitely it was but we didn’t get to have the celebration to get the word out there to make it known,” Drydyk-Hamann said.

She added that the platform started construction in Winter 2021.

The platform is located off of the Aldermere Trail near the park’s boat launch.