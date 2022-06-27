- Advertisement -

Most of the province remains under a special weather statement for one more day, as the first heat wave of the season sits over B-C.

In the Lower Mainland, forecasters have raised the level to a heat warning.

Prince George, Smithers, Burns Lake, and Vanderhoof are expected to hit a high of 30.

Paramedics are urging us to remember to limit our time in the heat, drink plenty of fluids and keep an eye on those who may need assistance, such as the elderly.

The situation is expected to cool down by tomorrow (Tuesday) with rain moving into many parts of the province.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire